Veterans Park students win ride to school with Ridgefield officer
Published
Veterans Park Elementary School students Charlie,Thomas and Henry Cannone won a ride to school with Ridgefield police officer Mark Giglio at the department’s annual Cones and Cops event at Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe earlier this fall.
Veterans Park Elementary School students Charlie,Thomas and Henry Cannone won a ride to school with Ridgefield police officer Mark Giglio at the department’s annual Cones and Cops event at Deborah Ann's Sweet
Veterans Park Elementary School students Charlie,Thomas and Henry Cannone won a ride to school with Ridgefield police officer Mark Giglio at the department’s annual Cones and Cops event at Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe earlier this fall.
Veterans Park Elementary School students Charlie,Thomas and Henry Cannone won a ride to school with Ridgefield police officer Mark Giglio at the department’s annual Cones and Cops event at Deborah Ann's Sweet