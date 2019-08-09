Veteran Affairs head discusses mental health aid in NC visit

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The secretary of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs says the government is making changes to improve mental health services, which he called "the last great medical frontier."

The Fayetteville Observer reports Secretary Robert Wilkie spoke earlier this week about veterans' mental health during the North Carolina Business Trade Show in Fayetteville. He pointed to the new mental health center being built at the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center as evidence of the VA's commitment to veterans.

Officials say the two-story, 15,400 square-foot building is more than 75% complete.

Wilkie also says the VA's same-day mental health services are now available to veterans who received "other than honorable" discharges.

Wilkie says about $9.5 billion — or about 10% — of the VA's budget goes toward mental health services.