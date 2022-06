PANTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman is recovering after she said she was attacked by a coyote.

The woman said she was walking with her young dog through a pasture behind her home in Panton last weekend when she saw what she thought was a dog running across the field. She then realized that it was coyote and the animal attacked her 8-month-old puppy and then went after her, WCAX-TV reported.