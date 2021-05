MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's unemployment rate remained at 2.9% for April, the state Labor Department reported Friday.

Vermont's jobless rate compares well against a national unemployment rate of 6.1% for April, but Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said there are some caveats worth noting.

“While many private-sector jobs have returned, the Vermont economy is still down an estimated 18,800 private-sector jobs since before the pandemic,” he said. “Additionally, there are over 30,000 fewer people employed with an increasing number of the unemployed population classified as ‘long-term unemployed,’ those unemployed for 27 weeks or more.”

Long periods of unemployment can have lingering effects, making it harder to rejoin the workforce, he said. The department's workforce development division offers in-person and virtual services to help unemployed Vermonters find meaningful work, he said.