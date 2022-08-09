Vermont to choose candidates for Senate, US House, governor

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont voters will choose candidates Tuesday to fill a seat in the U.S. Senate that has been occupied since 1975 by retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, the last of Congress's so-called Watergate babies, elected after the resignation of former President Richard Nixon.
The leading Democratic candidate to run for Leahy's seat in the November election is U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a liberal Democrat known for working across the aisle. Welch has held his House seat since 2007. During the years he has been in Congress, Welch has been one of Vermont's top vote getters and would be an odds-on favorite to win the general election.