Vermont officials offering tour of Hinesburg town forest

HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) — State and local officials are going to be hosting a tour of the town forest in the Vermont town of Hinesburg.

The Hinesburg Town Forest Committee and the Chittenden County forester will lead a public walk on the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest.

The purpose of the Sept. 28 event is to seek input on an upcoming management plan for the forest and to raise awareness of current restoration and management efforts.

The 301-acre conserved municipal forest has been owned by the town of Hinesburg since 2007.

A major focus of a new 10-year plan is expected to be the control of invasive exotic plants, and the restoration of flood plain and wetland natural communities. The goal is to improve wildlife habitat, water quality, and ecosystem health.