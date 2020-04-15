Vermont governor to outline COVID-19 support partnerships

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is going to be outlining support the state has received from private and other groups during the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Scott is expected to be joined at his regular COVID-19 update Wednesday by University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella and Burton Snowboards Owner Donna Carpenter.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

NUMBERS

On Tuesday, the Vermont Health Department reported the state had more than 750 cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths. But Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine has said the number of new Vermont cases is getting smaller.

___

ALTERNATIVE HOUSING

State officials say the Holiday Inn in South Burlington will be used as a temporary recovery site for COVID-19 individuals who cannot return to their primary home, including those who live in group settings, or for those who don’t have a home.