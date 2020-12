ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont has filed a notice in court to dismiss charges against a former St. Albans police officer and his father who were accused of entering a woman's home and assaulting her outside, the attorney general's office said Thursday.

Zachary Pigeon, 30, of St. Albans, and his father Allen Pigeon, 57, of Swanton, faced charges from April including burglary, kidnapping, aggravated assault, simple assault, and obstruction of justice.