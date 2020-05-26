Vermont National Guard continues food distribution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — One of Burlington’s major vehicle routes is going to be closed for much of the day Tuesday while the Vermont National Guard and the Vermont Foodbank distribute meals to neighbors in need.

Burlington police say Route 127, better known as the beltline, will be closed Tuesday to through-traffic in both directions from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drivers who are coming to get food will be allowed to get on Route 127 from the northern end, via Plattsburg Avenue in Burlington or from Heineberg Drive.

Vehicles will proceed southbound. The food distribution site will be near the North Avenue exit.

A number of upcoming food distribution events are being planned throughout the state.