Vermont Fish and Wildlife reminding of bear hunting rules

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says the state's bear hunting seasons help to regulate the state's bear population, estimated to be about 4,500.

The early bear hunting season, which starts Sept. 1, requires a special bear tag. The early season runs through Nov. 13, but non-resident hunters cannot use dogs to hunt bears until Sept. 15.

The late bear season begins Nov. 14 and continues through Nov. 22. Details can be found on the department's website.

“Fifty years ago Vermont had less than 1,500 bears, and they were found mostly in the mountains and northeastern quarter of the state,” Vermont bear biologist Forrest Hammond said in a statement. Today, there are about 5,000 spread across the state.

Over the years the human population has also increased and there are now more encounters between humans and bears.

“Carefully regulated hunting helps control the growth of the black bear population and allows for their sustainable use, while decreasing interactions with humans,” he said.