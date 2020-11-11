Verdict this week for man accused of killing grandmother

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — A judge in western Iowa is expected to announce a verdict Friday in the case of a man accused of killing his grandmother in 2018.

Eliot Stowe, 22, is charged with first-degree murder for the beating death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at her rural home in Castana in June 2018. Stowe waived his right to a jury trial, so a judge heard evidence during a four-day trial in August, the Sioux City Journal reported.

If found guilty, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Cheryl Stowe’s body was found wrapped in a rug and duct tape at the edge of a cornfield near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after her supervisor had asked authorities to check on her.

Prosecutors say Eliot Stowe had beaten her with a baseball bat. Eliot Stowe’s defense team has argued that he suffers from schizophrenia and that he's not guilty by reason of insanity.