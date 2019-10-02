Venezuela asks UN to say US can’t invoke treaty to use force

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Venezuela is asking the U.N. Security Council to affirm that the United States and 10 other countries have no authority to use force against the South American nation by invoking the Inter-American Reciprocal Assistance Treaty.

Venezuelan Ambassador Samuel Moncada alleged in a letter circulated Wednesday that the 1947 treaty is being used “as a tool” to implement a naval blockade that President Donald Trump threatened Aug. 1. Moncada said the aim is overthrowing the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Moncada says provisions of the treaty state that the U.N. Charter takes precedence, so the use or threat of force must be authorized by the Security Council.

The ambassador adds that "for this reason, we call on the Security Council to affirm its authority in the case."