Velma, tabby cat, will be a great fit in many families

Dana Umerley
Velma, a tabby cat, has a personality that will make her a great fit in many different types of families. She is available to be met by calling the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter, 45 South Street, in Ridgefield, at (203) 438-0158, for an appointment.

ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter / Contributed photo

It’s a mystery as to why Velma hasn’t been getting the interest she deserves! She is a young tabby, about a year-and-a-half-old, that came to ROAR from another rescue. She’s a curious cat that loves to play with toys and the laser. She can be a little shy, but warms up fast and is happy to be with people. The rumor is that she gets along with other cats, and we have been witnessing this in our cat room at the shelter, as well.

Velma is food-motivated, which could explain why she’s a little bit of a chonk, but it’s a great way to help acclimate her to her environment. Knowing how playful she is, it will be easy for her new family to get her moving and keep her healthy.

With Velma’s personality, she will be a great fit in many different types of families. Come visit her at the shelter and her easy going way will win you over instantly.

Velma is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.

You can watch Velma play, along with other ROAR adoptable pets, on Channel 23 Danbury.

To learn more, please visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org or call the shelter at 203-438-0158.