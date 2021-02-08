Velma, tabby cat, will be a great fit in many families

ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter / Contributed photo

It’s a mystery as to why Velma hasn’t been getting the interest she deserves! She is a young tabby, about a year-and-a-half-old, that came to ROAR from another rescue. She’s a curious cat that loves to play with toys and the laser. She can be a little shy, but warms up fast and is happy to be with people. The rumor is that she gets along with other cats, and we have been witnessing this in our cat room at the shelter, as well.

Velma is food-motivated, which could explain why she’s a little bit of a chonk, but it’s a great way to help acclimate her to her environment. Knowing how playful she is, it will be easy for her new family to get her moving and keep her healthy.