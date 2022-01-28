Vegas runaways fleeing Arizona troopers crash stolen car

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A stolen car carrying five teenagers who ran away from a Las Vegas group home crashed while being chased by Arizona state troopers Thursday night, seriously injuring one girl and leaving all facing charges, authorities said.

Three girls and two boys, aged 15 and 16 years old, were in the stolen Volkswagen sedan, according to the Bullhead City Police Department. They were traveling west on Arizona State Route 68 approaching the Colorado River at high speed when the driver ran a red light, lost control and collided with four other vehicles.