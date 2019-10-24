Vaping, lead measures due up after election, Sweeney says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A top New Jersey lawmaker says the state Senate will take up legislation to address concerns linked to vaping illnesses, as well as a proposed bond to address lead in the state's drinking water.

Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney spoke Thursday.

He says the issues will come before lawmakers in the lame duck session after the Nov. 5 election. The Assembly, not the Senate, is on the ballot this year.

Sweeney's comments come weeks after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said he wants to ban flavored e-cigarettes in response to a nationwide concern over mysterious illnesses linked to vaping.

Murphy also seeks a $500 million bond to finance lead pipe replacement across the state after tests showed some lead in Newark's water.

Sweeney, though, indicated he'll seek changes to Murphy's proposals.