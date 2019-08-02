Valero gas spills into Little Pond

Around 60 gallons of gasoline has spilled into Ridgefield’s Little Pond.

Crews from the Ridgefield Fire Department and the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are currently on scene trying to control the spread of gasoline from going into drainage.

The fire department was called to the scene before 8 a.m. after receiving a complaint from someone who smelt gas.

Responders found a film of something on top of Little Pond.

The fire department checked with Valero, and the Danbury Road gas station reported a loss of 50 to 60 gallons of gasoline. A remediation company has been called to the scene.

Little Pond is all in the Norwalk River watershed.

It is unknown if any of the fuel has gotten into the river below Little Pond.

Calls to Fire Chief Jerry Myers and DEEP went unresponded as of 11:30 a.m.