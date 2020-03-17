Vail Resorts closing its resorts for rest of ski season

DENVER (AP) — Vail Resorts said Tuesday that it will keep its North American resorts closed for the rest of the ski season because of the coronavirus but it will consider reopening three of its locations in late April or early May depending on the situation with the disease then as well as weather conditions.

The Broomfield, Colorado based industry giant had announced Saturday that it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing its decision.

“Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities,” CEO Rob Katz said in the announcement.

The resorts that could be reopened near the end of the ski season are Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, Heavenly Mountain in Lake Tahoe in California and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada.

The company's other resorts include Vail and Keystone in Colorado; Park City Mountain Resort in Utah; Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada and Stowe Mountain in Vermont.

Vail Resorts said customers would be able to get refunds and credits online.