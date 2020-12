ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The first coronavirus vaccines arrived in New Mexico on Monday as hospitals prepared to distribute doses to frontline health care workers.

State officials said shipments were arriving at the New Mexico Department of Health’s warehouse and at a hospital in Santa Fe, where those workers at high to medium risk would be vaccinated later in the day. In all, New Mexico will be getting 17,550 doses as part of the first wave.