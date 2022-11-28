VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a whistleblower's allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations.
The report, released by the Office of Special Counsel, includes 18 recommendations for corrective action, including a comprehensive safety training program. However, a letter accompanying the new report indicates the whistleblower and Special Counsel Henry Kerner remain concerned that safety hazards at the VA hospital in West Haven have still not been addressed — two years after the deadly incident.