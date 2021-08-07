Utility work to replace mile-long water main in Ridgefield starting soon Alyssa Seidman Aug. 7, 2021
Aquarion will begin work Monday to replace more than a mile of water main on West Mountain Road and Peaceable Ridge Road on the west side of town. The project is aimed at improving system reliability and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Pictured, pipes for the water main replacement stack up on Eleven Levels Road in Ridgefield, Conn. Friday, August 6, 2021.
RIDGEFIELD — Aquarion will begin work Monday to replace more than a mile of water main on West Mountain Road and Peaceable Ridge Road on the west side of town. The project is aimed at improving system reliability and is expected to be completed by June 2022.
Since the water main on Peaceable Ridge is at least 75 years old, it’s “very limited” at providing adequate service to that area of town, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. The current line is too small to handle the capacity of newer homes on the street, he explained, noting that some homeowners there rely on well water.