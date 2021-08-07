Utility work to replace mile-long water main in Ridgefield starting soon

RIDGEFIELD — Aquarion will begin work Monday to replace more than a mile of water main on West Mountain Road and Peaceable Ridge Road on the west side of town. The project is aimed at improving system reliability and is expected to be completed by June 2022.

Since the water main on Peaceable Ridge is at least 75 years old, it’s “very limited” at providing adequate service to that area of town, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. The current line is too small to handle the capacity of newer homes on the street, he explained, noting that some homeowners there rely on well water.

“This will give those homes an opportunity to tie into public water, which is good,” he said.

Recent development on adjoining Eleven Levels Road has also caused insufficient water pressure, Marconi said. Aquarion installed two standpipes in the area several years ago, which, in tandem with the new water main, will enhance water pressure and overall quality.

Peter Fazekas, Aquarion’s director of Corporate Communications, said the project would also standardize the system by replacing existing service lines that run through various yards in the neighborhood. The company currently services 40 homes in that area, and could potentially service another 40 homes with the new infrastructure in place.

Aquarion plans to meet with each impacted homeowner ahead of time to determine if they are interested in tapping into the upgraded system.

The project will replace approximately 6,000 feet of underground pipes. Workers will score the road one section at a time to excavate the existing infrastructure, install the new one and then seal the section with a temporary patch, Fazekas said.

“Peaceable Ridge is ... all rock, so they’re going to have to blast down through there because a water line needs to be approximately six feet deep,” Marconi said. “If you’re doing 6,000 feet, figure at least 15 weeks.”

Fazekas said the work would occur in sections to “limit the disruption for the customers.” Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, so residents should expect traffic delays and detours.

Marconi said West Mountain Road would be open for alternating one-way traffic for the duration of the project, and anticipates that drivers will have to wait.

“There are gonna be inconveniences but it’s an improvement that we want,” he added. “It will be providing badly needed service to that area of town that’s been long overdue.”

If Aquarion is able to work through the winter, Fazekas said, the project will be completed sooner than June 2022.

Customers can sign up to receive notifications about the utility work at www.aquarionwater.com/alerts. Project updates such as construction status, weekly schedules, changes in traffic patterns and detours will be posted to the town’s Facebook page.

Customers with project-related questions can contact Project Manager Bill Dwinells at (203) 337-5906. For service or water-related issues, call Aquarion Customer Service at 1-800-732-9678.

alyssa.seidman@hearstmediact.com