Utility truck kills woman, 70, riding bicycle in Milton

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman riding a bicycle died after being struck by a utility truck in Milton, authorities said.

The woman was struck by an Eversource truck around 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Blue Hills Parkway and Eliot Street, state police told The Patriot Ledger.

The bicyclist was was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, according to state police.

No names were released and no charges were announced. The investigation is ongoing.

“This was an absolutely tragic accident. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends. We’ll support and assist with the investigation to understand how this accident took place,” Eversource said in a statement.

The utility also pledged to provide emotional support to employees “who were overtaken with grief."