Utility moving ahead with plans for Colorado wind farm

DENVER (AP) — A utility company is moving ahead with plans for a wind energy project on the eastern Colorado plains.

Xcel Energy-Colorado plans to complete the 500-megawatt Cheyenne Ridge Wind Project in December 2020. The $743 million project will cover some 150 square miles (400 square kilometers) in Cheyenne and Kit Carson counties.

The Denver Post reports Xcel has selected Minneapolis-based development company Mortenson to build the wind farm. Mortenson previously built the 600-megawatt Rush Creek Wind Project in eastern Colorado.

Denmark-based Vestas will supply 229 wind turbines for Cheyenne Ridge.

Xcel Energy proposes to eliminate all of its carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. Colorado officials seek to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent of 2005 levels by 2050.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com