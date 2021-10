SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly all of the 851,000 electrical customers who lost power during the powerful atmospheric river storm that hit California this week have had their service restored, Pacific Gas & Electric said.

More than 99% of customers had power back on by 7 p.m. Wednesday and the remainder were primarily in hard-hit areas where roads remained closed by heavy snowfall, debris flows and other damage, PG&E said in a statement.