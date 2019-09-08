https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Utah-street-performer-finds-joy-after-battling-14422933.php
Utah street performer finds joy after battling homelessness
OREM, Utah (AP) — A man who has battled alcoholism and homelessness is now a local celebrity, regularly performing music on the streets of downtown Orem, Utah.
The Daily Herald reports 35-year-old Scott Schwarz is often found riding his bike and playing the drums on a single construction bucket.
Schwarz said he picked up the hobby about two years ago while transitioning out of rehab.
He said he hit rock-bottom about a decade ago after losing his house and breaking up with his girlfriend.
After trying to take his own life, Schwarz checked himself into a rehab facility.
The street performer calls his drumming hobby therapeutic and said it brings people joy.
