Utah has deadliest week since start of coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah Department of Health report of a coronavirus death Sunday brought the state’s number of deaths for a seven-day period to the highest mark since the pandemic outbreak began in March.

The latest fatality related to the coronavirus was one of 37 in a week, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The second highest number occurred in the previous week, when the deaths of 32 people were attributed to the virus.

The most recent victim of the illness was a Davis County woman between the ages of 65 and 84 who was in a long-term care facility, the state health department said.

The department said 203 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, while the identification of 473 new coronavirus cases brings the state’s total to 41,175.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.