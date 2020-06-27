Use of plastic bags still allowed in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County will continue to allow for the use of single-use plastic bags amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The county manager first suspended the ban on plastic bags during a March 10 emergency meeting.

County manager Julie Morgas Baca said the use of single-use bags should cut down on the possible spread of the coronavirus.

The ban on plastic bags and Styrofoam containers took effect in unincorporated areas of the county on Jan 1.

The city of Albuquerque, which has its own ban on plastic bags, is also temporarily allowing for their use.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham raised concerns Thursday about a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections in the state, and the state fair has been cancelled.