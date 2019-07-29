Upscale Resale closes in Ridgefield’s village

Upscale Resale, a women’s designer clothing and accessories boutique that opened in June 2017, has moved out of the retail space at 9 Bailey Avenue .

Elinor Biddle of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. told The Press on Monday, July 29, that the business vacated about a month ago.

Store manager Danielle Melrose-Balasny told The Press in 2017 that her inventory was compiled from various approaches, including online buying.

Although the ownership has a similar second-hand store named Coco’s on the Green in Branford (now in its 12th year), Upscale Resale’s inventory was selected with a Ridgefield clientele in mind.

“The emphasis is on clothes that are stylish and also sophisticated,” said Melrose-Balasny. “Many of the women are fashion forward and professional.”

It’s the third vacant storefront in Ridgefield’s downtown. The two other empty businesses are located at the former Cheers Ridgefield storefront next to Squash’s on Main Street and 416 Main Street — the former home of AR Kids which announced its closing last week.