Up to 5 Connecticut nursing homes may get vaccine by Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Up to five nursing homes could begin vaccinating staff and residents sooner than the state's planned Dec. 21 rollout for long-term care facilities, under a joint state-federal initiative involving Connecticut and three other states.
Connecticut officials are currently in the process of working with long-term care facilities across the state, trying to identify which ones can be ready for vaccinations as soon as Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont's communications director confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.