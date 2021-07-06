Up to 2,000 Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees to stay remote

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Up to 2,000 Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees will keep working remotely in some capacity after the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Brenda Blair of Dartmouth-Hitchcock tells the Valley News that positions will be affected at least part of the time in human resources, information technology, finance and clinical secretary services. The total includes about 13% of the health system's employees overall and almost 20% of workers at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.