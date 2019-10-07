Up to 10% of Hawaii Island tsunami warning sirens inoperable

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A county agency has found nearly 10% of tsunami warning sirens on Hawaii Island are inoperable.

West Hawaii Today reported Sunday that Hawaii County Civil Defense made the determination following an Oct. 1 test of the Big Island's outdoor warning system.

Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno says nine of the 92 sirens installed in communities around the island did not work during the test.

The sirens warn people to move to high ground when an approaching tsunami is detected.

Civil defense sends tsunami alerts via cellphone, but not all areas have reliable service or residents are not registered.

Magno says the state Emergency Management Agency is responsible for the maintenance, repair and replacement of sirens across Hawaii.

The Emergency Management Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

