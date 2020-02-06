‘Unrigging’ politics

Petitioning candidate Oz Griebel answers a question as he and the other two leading candidates for Connecticut Governor; Democrat Ned Lamont, and Republican Bob Stefanowski face off in their final gubernatorial debate one week before the election Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 at at the Premier Ballroom at Foxwoods in Ledyard, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) less Petitioning candidate Oz Griebel answers a question as he and the other two leading candidates for Connecticut Governor; Democrat Ned Lamont, and Republican Bob Stefanowski face off in their final gubernatorial ... more Photo: SEAN D. ELLIOT / Associated Press Photo: SEAN D. ELLIOT / Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Unrigging’ politics 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

"Unrigging the Political System in Connecticut” is the theme of a discussion planned in Ridgefield, featuring Oz Griebel who ran as an independent candidate for governor in Connecticut in 2018. Michael Volpe, who ran for lieutenant governor in New York, will also be part of the program.

The event is planned for Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. at Lounsbury House on Main Street.

Griebel is now the chairman of the Serve America Movement (SAM) Task Force in Connecticut, and Volpe is now chair of SAM NY.