Unrest erupts near Iranian embassy in London over death Sep. 25, 2022 Updated: Sep. 25, 2022 2:43 p.m.
Demonstrators hold placards outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. They were protesting against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in Iran while in police custody, who was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating its strictly-enforced dress code.
LONDON (AP) — Violent street protests erupted outside the Iranian embassy in London on Sunday, with rocks thrown at police and five protesters arrested.
Large crowds have been gathering all week outside the Knightsbridge compound in protest against the death in Iranian police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran. She had been arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly breaking headscarf rules and died on Sept. 16.