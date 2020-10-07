University of Richmond set to ease some COVID-19 rules

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A University in Virginia's capital city is set to relax some of its coronavirus-related restrictions on Wednesday, according to school officials.

The University of Richmond was expected to move from the red stage of its reopening plan to the orange stage, allowing students to have other on-campus students as guests in their residence halls and allowing lounge areas to open with social distancing and capacity limits in place, administrators announced in a statement Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, the private university had reported just 20 total cases and two current active cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since the semester began nearly two months ago, according to school data.

The capacity of indoor, on-campus gatherings was also allowed to increase from 10 to 25 and from 50 to 100 for outdoor events.

Students were still required to keep 6 feet (2 meters) between each other and wear masks. Off-campus visitors and overnight guests remained prohibited.

University leaders called the changes “very modest” and wrote that relaxing some restrictions as conditions allowed was important so students could feel less isolated.

The school could still roll back to the red stage or send students home if outbreaks worsen.

