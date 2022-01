Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is stiffening its masking mandate to require that the face coverings worn by students and employees be of more protective medical or health grade.

The university said Thursday that the stiffened mandate taking effect next Tuesday requires three-ply or better medical and health procedure masks and means that cloth masks may be worn on top of the more protective masks but not alone.