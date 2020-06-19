University of Nebraska president proposes $43M cut

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The president of the University of Nebraska on Friday proposed cutting the system's budget by $43 million over the next three years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Ted Carter said Friday the cuts, which would begin in the 2020-2021 budget year, would include a 5.5% cut to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The campuses in Omaha and Kearney would see 3.9% reductions and the university's medical center budget would drop by 2.9%. There would be no reduction at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Even as it moves to cut its budget, the university system would seek a 2% increase in state appropriations in the next two years and additional funding to fund programs that aid underrepresented students.

Carter will offer his budget proposal next week before the university Board of Regents.

The coronavirus is expected to cause a drop in tuition from nonresident and international students. The university also plans to freeze tuition in the next two budget years.