University of Mississippi graduate studies human behavior

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — University of Mississippi graduate Christopher Patton loves exploring the way people think and behave and he gets to use his expertise to help Facebook create a better workspace.
Not many children grow up dreaming to be an organizational psychologist, but from an early age, Patton knew he wanted to go into the psychology field. He learned from his mother, who taught psychology at local community colleges, how fascinating people could be and took an interest in trying to understand others.