University of Michigan OKs 'net zero' carbon emission plan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan announced a plan Thursday to achieve “net zero” carbon footprint status for its $12.5 billion endowment by 2050 through measures including shifting away from investment in fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.
The strategy approved by the university’s board of regents includes a pledge to move away from holdings in funds that focus primarily on extraction of oil or thermal coal. It calls for $140 million worth of new investments in solar and wind developments and projects to limit carbon emissions.