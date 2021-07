MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Memphis has unveiled its new $31 million student wellness center.

The school showcased the R. Brad Martin Student Wellness Center and Plaza during a ribbon cutting event last week.

Some of the features at the center include expanded cardio and weight training areas, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, four fitness studios, a teaching kitchen, an indoor track, three tennis courts, an outdoor pool and classroom space.

The building is named after Martin, a current board member who formerly served as interim president at the university.

It’s located near the new pedestrian cable bridge and parking garage on campus.