United Airlines flight returns to Denver over engine issue

DENVER (AP) — A United Airlines flight to Orlando had to return to Denver on Sunday following a mechanical issue with an engine.

The Denver Channel reports that flight 292 departed Denver International Airport around 7:50 a.m. when the engine issue forced the crew to return. The Boeing 737 landed about an hour later.

Video shared by a passenger shows a piece of the left engine cover partially detached.

According to a tweet from the airline, the flight landed safely and returned to the gate. Customers were rebooked on different flights.