Union to vote on authorizing Atlantic City casino strike

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's main casino workers union will vote Wednesday on whether to authorize a strike against the city's casinos, with whom they have yet to reach new contract agreements.
Local 54 of the Unite Here union says its members will decide whether union leadership can call a strike against any or all of the nine casinos. Contracts with the casinos expired nearly two weeks ago, and talks have yet to produce a new agreement.