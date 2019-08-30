Union Savings Bank donates to Keeler Tavern Museum

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) recently received a generous grant of $2,500 from Union Savings Bank Foundation. The grant will be directed to subsidizing Title 1 school students’ attendance at KTM&HC full-day, immersive programs in American history. The funds will enable 100 students from Danbury and Bridgeport public schools to attend school programs during the upcoming 2019-2020 academic year.

The USB Foundation awards grants to 501(c)(3) organizations that focus their efforts on providing programs that educate and enrich the community we serve.

“Union Savings Bank is truly invested in helping our youth thrive and prosper,” said Michele Bonvicini, Director of Community Relations for Union Savings Bank. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to support this wonderful initiative that enriches the children in our community.”

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center offers a living-classroom experience for nearly 2500 students throughout Fairfield County, including Title 1 schools in Danbury and Bridgeport. These school programs ensure an education rich in history and civics to help students become well informed, civic minded, and eager to engage in our democratic traditions. Title 1 schools receive federal funding to ensure that their student population, typically from underserved communities, has access to quality education. KTM&HC provides free admission and busing for Title 1 schools through funds raised by grants and donations.

“We sincerely appreciate Union Savings Bank Foundation’s support for our mission,” said Hildegard Grob, Executive Director at KTM&HC. “We invite them to visit this upcoming year when students are in session to see all that their grant makes possible.”