Unemployment filers can expect delays due to busy season

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — It may take a little longer to file a new unemployment insurance claim in Connecticut.

The state's Department of Labor said filers may expect delays in the coming weeks due to seasonal factors that create a peak claims period that usually runs from December to mid-January. That's when the number of new claims filed increases by nearly 300%, due mostly to holiday closings, school vacations and cold-weather shutdowns at various businesses, including construction.

State Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said people with established claims should not experience any issues.

“We are processing new claims as quickly as possible, and we truly appreciate the patience of our customers during this extremely busy season,” Westby said in a written statement.

Residents with new unemployment claims must file them online at www.filectui.com. The website is available in English or Spanish. Initial claims can be filed using a computer, tablet, laptop or smart phone.

Unemployment insurance specialists will be available to provide filers within in-person help, Monday through Friday, at the five full-service American Job Centers in Bridgeport, Hamden, Hartford and Montville. Specialists are available at limited hours at the smaller job centers.