Uncle and nephew sought after chase and crash killed teen

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff's office announced the search for a man and his nephew who are accused of being involved in a police chase and crash that killed a teenage girl.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Rodney Harris, 44, and his nephew Montreaz Harris, 28, were riding in a vehicle driven by Sebastin Miles Jr., 28, on May 10.

Miles is accused of trying to run over his girlfriend with a car and then leading officers on a chase. News outlets reported Miles collided with another car during the chase, killing a 17-year-old girl and seriously injuring her 19-year-old passenger.

Open containers of alcohol and a “felony amount of schedule two controlled substances” were found in Miles's vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Brandon Wyldon, 31, was also in Miles's vehicle and was taken into custody May 19, the statement said.

All four men face charges. It's unclear whether they had attorneys to comment on their behalf.