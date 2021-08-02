Uncertainty in some parts of Arizona as eviction ban ends

PHOENIX (AP) — The lower courts in Arizona’s largest county braced Monday for new filings allowing landlords to remove renters for failure to pay after a national eviction ban expired over the weekend, but officials said the brunt of any action isn’t expected for days.
“Some believe there will be a large flood of case activity; others believe it will be just a light sprinkle, which builds gradually over time,” said Scott Davis, spokesman for the Maricopa County Justice Courts that oversee eviction filings in metro Phoenix.