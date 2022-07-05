Ukrainians displaced near Kyiv fear for war-damaged homes HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press July 5, 2022 Updated: July 5, 2022 2:35 a.m.
BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Valentyna Klymenko tries to return home as late as possible to avoid the darkness of her war-damaged home outside Ukraine's capital. She visits friends, goes to the well for water or looks for a place to charge her phone.
The 70-year-old Klymenko then returns alone to an apartment that used to be noisy and full of life. She is now greeted by dim, damp rooms instead of the voices of her great-grandchildren.
HANNA ARHIROVA