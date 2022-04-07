Ukrainian refugees find route to US goes through Mexico ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press April 7, 2022 Updated: April 7, 2022 12:17 a.m.
1 of26 Volunteer Zank Bennett, of the United States, wears a Ukrainian flag in his hat as he helps Ukrainians arriving Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico, as they look for a way to apply for asylum in the United States. A loose volunteer coalition, largely from Slavic churches in the western United States, is guiding hundreds of refugees daily from the airport in the Mexican border city of Tijuana to hotels, churches and shelters, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 Ukrainian refugees wait in a gymnasium Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are arriving daily to this Mexican border city, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 Ukrainian refugees wait near the border Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. About 200 to 300 Ukrainians were being admitted daily at the San Ysidro crossing this week, with hundreds more arriving in Tijuana, according to volunteers who manage the waiting list. There were 973 families or single adults waiting on Tuesday. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 Ukrainian refugees leave a gymnasium on their way to cross the border into the United States, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arriving daily have a message for family and friends in Europe: the quickest route to settling in the United States is booking a flight to Mexico. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 Ukrainian refugees play with frisbees as they wait in front of a gymnasium Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arriving daily have a message for family and friends in Europe: the quickest route to settling in the United States is booking a flight to Mexico. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 Ukrainian refugees wait in a gymnasium Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are arriving daily to this Mexican border city, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 Ukrainian refugees follow a volunteer closer to the San Ysidro Port of Entry as they prepare to cross the border Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. About 200 to 300 Ukrainians were being admitted daily at the San Ysidro crossing this week, with hundreds more arriving in Tijuana, according to volunteers who manage the waiting list. There were 973 families or single adults waiting on Tuesday. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 Mexican volunteer Felix Lara prepares tacos for Ukrainians refugees at a makeshift camp near the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Volunteers from Mexico and the United States are helping hundreds of refugees daily, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 Ukrainian refugees speak with a United States Customs and Border Patrol official as they prepare to cross the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. About 200 to 300 Ukrainians were being admitted daily at the San Ysidro crossing this week, with hundreds more arriving in Tijuana, according to volunteers who manage the waiting list. There were 973 families or single adults waiting on Tuesday. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 Ukrainian refugees speak with a United States Customs and Border Patrol official as they prepare to cross the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. About 200 to 300 Ukrainians were being admitted daily at the San Ysidro crossing this week, with hundreds more arriving in Tijuana, according to volunteers who manage the waiting list. There were 973 families or single adults waiting on Tuesday. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 Ukrainian refugees wait in a makeshift camp near the border Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arriving daily have a message for family and friends in Europe: the fastest route to settle in the United States is booking a flight to Mexico. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 Ukrainian refugees wait in a bus stop near the border after arriving Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico, as they look for a way to apply for asylum in the United States. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arriving daily have a message for family and friends in Europe: the fastest route to settle in the United States is booking a flight to Mexico. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 Ukrainian refugees wait in a makeshift camp near the border Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arriving daily have a message for family and friends in Europe: the fastest route to settle in the United States is booking a flight to Mexico. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 Vehicles make their way into the San Ysidro Port of Entry to cross into the United States as Ukrainian refugees wait in a bus stop, right, near the border Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are arriving daily to this Mexican border city, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 Ukrainian refugees wait in a bus stop near the border Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are arriving daily to this Mexican border city, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Ukrainian refugees wait at the border Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration has said it will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians but Mexico is the only route producing big numbers. Appointments at U.S. consulates in Europe are scarce, and refugee resettlement takes time. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 Ukrainian refugees charge their phones as they wait in a gymnasium Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arriving daily have a message for family and friends in Europe: the quickest route to settling in the United States is booking a flight to Mexico. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arriving daily have a message for family and friends in Europe: the fastest route to settle in the United States is booking a flight to Mexico.
A loose volunteer coalition, largely from Slavic churches in the western United States, is guiding hundreds of refugees daily from the airport in the Mexican border city of Tijuana to hotels, churches and shelters, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. In less than two weeks, volunteers worked with U.S. and Mexican officials to build a remarkably efficient and expanding network to provide food, security, transportation, and shelter.