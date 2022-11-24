Ukraine works to restore power after devastating strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 70% of the Ukrainian capital was left without power on Thursday morning after Moscow unleashed yet another devastating missile barrage on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Kyiv’s mayor said.
A punishing barrage of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on Wednesday caused power outages across large parts of the country, piling more damage onto Ukraine’s already battered power network and adding to the misery for civilians as winter begins. The strikes also caused power outages in neighboring Moldova.