Ukraine's leader says France, Germany too soft on Russia YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 8:19 a.m.
1 of12 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures while speaking to media during a news conference with the world's largest airplane, Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures while speaking to the media during a news conference with the world's largest airplane, Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures while speaking to the media during a news conference with the world's largest airplane, Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background, at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures while speaking to the media during a news conference with the world's largest airplane, Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures while speaking to the media during a news conference with the world's largest airplane, Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drinks water while speaking to the media during a news conference with the world's largest airplane, Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives to attend a news conference with the world's largest airplane, Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background, at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the media during a news conference with the world's largest airplane, Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leader said Thursday that France and Germany have recently softened their stance in talks with Moscow on settling a conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also told a news conference that his office has reached out to the Kremlin to prepare a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.