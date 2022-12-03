With help and hard work, Ukrainian musician and her 2 kids make Ridgefield home

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — Ukraine native Nadiia Shushura said every day when she wakes up in Ridgefield, she feels grateful. Three years ago, she left everything she knew behind with the goal of making a better life for herself and her two young children.
Since moving to Ridgefield in late August, Shushura said due to the generosity of the Ridgefield and surrounding community, she has been able to get her violin teaching business off the ground and settle her two children — Denys, 13, and Maryna, 8, into school and activities in town.