KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan soldier has shot and killed three colleagues serving in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping force, Uganda’s military said Tuesday.

Uganda People’s Defense Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye said the soldier woke up Monday morning and “sprayed bullets” at his colleagues. All four were part of the force guarding the international airport in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.